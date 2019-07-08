East Texas Ag News: Time to plant mums for fall color

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We know we’re in the heat of summer, but if you want your mums this fall, now is the time to plant them.
If you already have established mums, you’ll want to pinch them back along with other fall bloomers like Mexican mint marigold, Mexican bush sage, and autumn asters.
This encourages more flowers and it also allows them to be more compact.
If you’re going to plant transplants, you’ll want to water the plant before and then again afterwards. The soil should be well prepared with additions of organic matter.
You’ll want to apply a diluted solution of water-soluble fertilizer when you first plant them. And then regularly once your plants begin to put on new growth.
Don’t forget to remove those faded blooms to encourage new growth and repeat bloom.
A layer of mulch will conserve water and prevent weeds.
