Law enforcement puts out warning against ‘Blue Bell licking’ copycats

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are putting out a warning against potential copycats of a young woman who was caught on camera taking the lid off a Blue Bell container, licking the ice cream, and putting it back at a Lufkin Walmart.
Videos of copycats have hit social media including a Louisiana man who was charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. He's also charged with tampering with property.
J.B. Smith who is the policy manager and a detective with the Lufkin Police Department said thankfully, they so far have not had any copycat videos locally.
He shared why others should not commit this crime.
“When somebody opens a consumer product, particularly something that is going to be consumed by another human being, and they do anything to it, then they have tampered with it. In Texas, tampering with a consumer product is a felony offense from a third degree to a first-degree felony,” Smith said.
The Lufkin Police Department spokesman said an individual who commits this crime could face 2 to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.