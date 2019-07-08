Local animal rescue organization selected as one of six finalists to participate in nationwide grant

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -A local nonprofit organization focused on helping abandoned and abused animals in East Texas has been selected as one of six finalists to participate in a nationwide grant.
Recently, Wendy’s Misfit Animal Rescue nonprofit organization was selected to participate in the Healthy Paws Rescue Race By Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation, which would provide six organizations the opportunity to win grants between $5,000 and up to $20,000 who help homeless pets.
“Which is unbelievable to me I don ‘t even know how we got nominated,” said Roxie Little, President of Wendy’s Misfit Animal Rescue.
As part of the competition, organizations have to submit a rescue story.
Little shared her rescue story of Chance.
“Chance was a Hurricane Harvey rescue that was left chained to a post in flood waters and the National Guard cut him loose and surrendered him to us September of 2017 and he was brought back from Mauriceville, TX,” said Little.
Chance was adopted out in July of 2018.
“So, he was one of our long-term fosters, chance is a Pitbull he just exudes the power and strength of that breed and we were very particular and very careful about who and what type of home chance would go to because of his strength and the potential to fall into the wrong hands,” said Little.
Little said now they are hopeful that they will be able to help more animals like Chance in their community.
“We have a low cost spay and neuter program within our rescue and use local vets and the mobile vet clinic to help Angelina County residents,” said Little.
Voting for the Healthy Paws Rescue Race will begin on July 11 and run through July 25th.
You may visit Wendy’s Misfit Animal Rescue Facebook page to vote.
