EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds this morning giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few places could see an isolated shower or two, otherwise it will continue to be hot and humid today. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight breeze tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 90s by midweek with heat index values exceeding 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front moves in Thursday with a chance for rain and a very slight cool off. Chances for rain could also increase depending on any development in the Gulf of Mexico. A low pressure drifting along the coast could develop into a tropical system by the middle of the week and bears watching if it were to get any closer to the Texas coastline.