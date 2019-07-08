One person dies from crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a one vehicle crash on July 5, about seven miles west of Livingston.
The preliminary crash investigation states at approximately 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Nissan pickup traveling west on FM 3277 drove off the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver Cory New, 42, was from Livingston.
New was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.