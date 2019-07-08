Verlander to start MLB All-Star Game

Verlander, who also started for the AL in the 2012 All-Star Game, has been named to eight All-Star teams in his career (2007, 2009-13, 2018-19), becoming one of just 20 pitchers (19 Hall of Famers) to earn that distinction. In 2019, he has once again been one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, posting a 10-4 record in 19 starts with a 2.98 ERA. His current 0.81 WHIP is the best in the Majors and would be one of the lowest in history for a starting pitcher. He also has a ML-best .168 opponents batting average, allowing just 76 hits in 126.2 innings pitched. Verlander also ranks among the ML leaders in innings (4th, 126.2) and strikeouts (153, T-3rd).