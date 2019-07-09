DPS looking for driver of vehicle that struck, injured man near Center

DPS looking for driver of vehicle that struck, injured man near Center
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper examines a piece of vehicle debris found near the scene of an auto-pedestrian in Shelby County. (Source: ShelbyCountyToday.com)
By Gary Bass | July 9, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 4:52 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 59-year-old man suffered injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 7 about five miles east of Center Monday night.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, the preliminary crash report shows that at about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Mark Beercroft, of Colorado, was walking east on SH 7 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling east.

“The vehicle that struck the pedestrian continued traveling east and has not been located,” the press release stated. “Investigators believe the vehicle to be a red pickup.”

A story on the Shelby County Today website stated that the impact knocked Beercroft into a nearby ditch. The story said he went to a nearby house to ask for help.

Beercroft was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

“Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Lufkin DPS at (936) 699-7300,” the press release stated.

The crash is still under investigation, the press release stated.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.