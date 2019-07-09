The July fry is here and we are tracking the tropics

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of temperatures in the middle 90′s will combine with high humidity levels to put our heat index values in the 104-108 degree range this afternoon and then again on Wednesday. This has prompted the issuance of heat advisories for several of our Deep East Texas counties through Wednesday evening.
A weak cold front will then rotate into the Piney Woods on Thursday as that high pressure ridge moves away. This frontal boundary will bring back a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms.
As we head toward the end of the week and next weekend, all eyes will be focused on the northern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical system is likely to develop by that time. Where it develops, and more importantly, where it will track remains highly uncertain. Its ultimate track will determine our rain chances and rainfall amounts for the upcoming weekend.
Needless to say, this is a fluid situation, so make sure you stay weather alert throughout the week as our First Alert weather team provides updates on this area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf.
