Lufkin police release dashcam video from Saturday’s vehicle pursuit

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Here are highlights from a pursuit on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of Billy Murphy, 54, of Lufkin, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest and DWI third or more.
Around noon Saturday, we received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver asleep behind the wheel at the intersection of Atkinson and North Medford Drive(s).
The reportee said that Murphy woke up and turned southbound on North Medford Drive. Officers located Murphy’s vehicle and noticed that he failed to maintain a single lane. They then attempted to make a traffic stop on his vehicle near the intersection of Old Union Road, but he continued on at a high rate of speed. He went from North Medford Drive to Allen Gin Road to Jackson Road and then on to FM 2251.
He wrecked out on FM 2251 into a ditch and treeline near the intersection of FM 2021.
Though officers ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint, he fled into the woods on foot. Officers gave chase. After being warned multiple times to stop, Murphy was Tased and taken into custody.
He remains in the Angelina County Jail on a collective $125,000 bond. Top speeds during the seven-minute chase reached more than 90 mph.Given the time of day and the amount of traffic on the road, we are very thankful that Murphy’s actions did not injure any citizens or officers.