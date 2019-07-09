EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Hot and humid today. A heat advisory will be in effect through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s and heat index values will soar into the triple digits. The heat advisory will continue into tomorrow as well. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers to pop up during the afternoon today and tomorrow but most places will remain dry. A weak cold front moves in early Thursday. Not much of a cool down with this front as temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 90s, but rain chances will increase slightly along the boundary. By the weekend, rain chances will be very dependent on what happens in the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure is drifting into the northeastern Gulf and is expected to strengthen into a tropical system by the end of the work week. This system is expected to move westward through the northern Gulf of Mexico and depending on its track, could bring increasing rain chances to East Texas this weekend and early next week.