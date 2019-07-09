Nacogdoches police investigating after vehicles stolen from 2 businesses on loop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Vehicle thefts occurred at two Nacogdoches businesses on Northwest Stalling Drive in the period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said Tuesday morning that there is no indication at this time that the two incidents are related.
“Our investigators have collected evidence from both scenes, and they’re working to determine who is responsible for these thefts,” Ayres said.
The first incident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, and the Nacogdoches PD media report states that the theft likely occurred sometime between 9 a.m. on Monday and 8:58 a.m. Tuesday.
A white and tan 1984 Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the parking lot of Mast Motorsports, which is located at 330 NW Stallings Drive.
While the responding Nacogdoches PD officers were at the scene, they located another stolen vehicle that had been left in the Chevrolet’s spot. Ayres said that vehicle was a large International 4300 multi-use equipment truck that had been stolen from Livingston.
According to the NPD media report, the suspect or suspects stole a battery from another vehicle parked at Mast Motorsports and used it to replace the battery in the Chevrolet pickup that was stolen.
The second vehicle theft incident occurred at Evergreen Lawn Care, which is located at 4601 Northwest Stallings Drive. That theft took place between 11:15 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NPD media report.
A white 2006 Ford F-250 was stolen from Evergreen Lawn Care’s parking lot, Ayres said.
Ayres said both vehicle theft incidents have been entered into state and national crime databases.
According to the media report, the suspect or suspects also destroyed property at Evergreen Lawn Care.
