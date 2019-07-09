Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is going to be yet another HOT afternoon across the area. Temperatures will read in the middle 90s but will feel anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are outside that you stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade. We do have a low chance for a few afternoon sprinkles. Tomorrow will be similar with high temperatures and sunshine and that low chances for an afternoon drizzle. A weak cold front will come through on Thursday morning which will increase our rain chances but we won’t see a drop in our temperatures. Friday will be the last clear day for a while with lots of sunshine and low 90s. The weekend forecast is very subject to change right now. If we do see some of that tropical moisture we could really cool off and see a very wet few days. However, if we do not get hit with any rain this weekend we will stay warm and humid. We will keep a close eye on that tropical system to help you plan your weekend.