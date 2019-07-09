VIDEO: Lufkin Crime Stoppers seeks help finding man who stole wallet from vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a vehicle burglary in which a man reached through an open window of a car parked on South First Street and stole a person’s wallet.
The bulletin and video were posted on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers page on Monday.
“We’re starting to sound like a broken record, but it can’t be said enough” Det. J.B. Smith with Lufkin Crime Stoppers said in the video. “If you leave your car unlocked, expect to get it burglarized. Thieves feel entitled to your property, so you can’t be surprised if they steal from your unlocked car, reach through your open window, or steal from the bed of your truck.”
The bulletin stated that yes, people should be able to leave their doors unlocked without having to worry about becoming crime victims, but they can’t.
According to the bulletin, the police report states that the suspect stole a wallet by reaching through an open window of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of South First Street.
The video showed the suspect entering a nearby business and placing a call from its telephone.
“Investigators are working to identify the suspect through the telephone number he dialed, but Crime Stoppers knows someone can beat them to it for a chance at reward money,” the bulletin stated.
Anyone who can identify the suspect after watching the video is urged to click the “Solve This” button on the Crime Stoppers web site, use the Crime Stoppers app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and a reward is available only for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve this crime,” the bulletin stated. “The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
The Crime Stoppers bulletin stated that citizens can help prevent crime by removing one of the three factors involved in most crimes - victim (or target), offender, and opportunity.
“We can assist victims and reduce opportunities through education and speaking up when something is out of place, and we can use Crime Stoppers to target the offender,” the bulletin stated.
