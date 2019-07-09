Webxtra: AC, Lufkin ISD hosting Youth Basketball Camp

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Next week, July 15-17 Angelina College and Lufkin ISD will host a co-ed youth basketball camp.
The Roadrunner and Lady Roadrunner coaches as well as the Lufkin Lady Pack coaches will be on hand instructing players with fundamental skills.
The camp is for ages 8-13 and will run 8 am - 1 pm.
The cost is $40 with a $20 lunch option. There will also be a snack bar that you can contribute money to. ( any money not used on the snack bar will be given back at the end of the camp.)
