Angelina Water Supply Corporation rescinds boil-water notice

From the Angelina Water Supply Corporation
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On July 9,2019 , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system Angelina Water Supply Corporation, PWS ID 0030016 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.
Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of Wednesday, July 10.
If you have questions, contact Operator Robert Vick at (936) 824-2865.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.