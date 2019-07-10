Area Agency on Aging hosts “Power in Community” event

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) -The Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District Area Agency On Aging hosted a Power In Community event.
It was held at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Speakers and presentations included Medicare services, health insurance plans and rehab and health centers.
Earl Sheldon was one of dozens in attendance and explains why it was important for them to attend.
“It's just important to know what changes are occurring, are their new eligibility, is there new information being covered and it's information the most important thing to share,” said Sheldon.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included social security benefits and diabetes education.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.