Crockett police searching for missing teen

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Crockett Police Department:
The Crockett Police Department is currently looking into the whereabouts of Precious Aaliyah Epps, a 16 year old female from Crockett, who ran away from home on July 8th.
Epps is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 142 pounds. She was last seen wearing red shorts, a black and gray t-shirt, and a black and white ball cap.
It is suspected that one or more person(s) in the area may be helping hide Epps. If this is the case, the person(s) helping hide Epps can and will be charged with Harboring a Runaway, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $4,000.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Epps is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department immediately.
