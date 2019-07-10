Dynasty Track Club running to AAU Junior Olympics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Dynasty Track team is hard at work in the summer heat preparing for their chance on the national stage at the 2019 AAU Junior Olympics at the end of the month in North Carolina.
It is the first time the team will go to the event in the five years it has been ran by coach Jim Price.
“We have kids from Corrigan, Diboll, Alto, Nacogdoches and Lufkin. This is the first time in my five years to do this. it is very exciting. I am happy for everybody and it showed the work paid off.”
Price moved back to the Pineywoods from Houston. The Lufkin and Prairie View alum wanted to bring something positive to the community.
“I wanted to give them a chance to get somewhere else and know other things exist outside of East Texas,” Price said. “It gives them the opportunity to see kids from other states and get to run and compete against some top athletes. When I was their age I did not get to do this. I did not know it existed."
The team is raising funds for travel to the Junior Olympics. They will have a fundraiser on Thursday July 11 at the Lufkin VFW. It will be a Bingo fundraiser. It runs from 5:30 pm - 9 pm.
