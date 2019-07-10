FDA announces recall on hamburger, hot dog buns

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - At the height of the summer cookout season, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued a major recall on hamburger and hot dog buns, and more.
Flowers Foods said they are voluntarily recalling a variety of bread products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that could create a choking hazard.
A press release says the plastic was discovered inside production equipment. There have been no reports of related illness or injury, according to the FDA.
Customers should discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the Flowers Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.
Flowers Foods operates bakeries across the country and reported sales of $4 billion in 2018.
