Gladewater native returns home to start soul food restaurant

GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Noticing a lack of soul food restaurants in the area, a Gladewater woman has returned to her hometown to start a new restaurant with a dream of bringing the community together.
Sandra Ayers said she was raised in Gladewater but has been working in restaurants in Houston before returning to Gladewater about eight months ago.
“I’ve been cooking all my life,” Ayers said. “Cooking is in my blood.”
Ayers said she hopes to have her soul food restaurant, “Aunt Sandra’s Boudin and More” open by September.
She specializes in fried and baked fish, greens, mac and cheese and fried boudin balls - all dishes that will might make an appearance on the restaurant’s menu.
For now, Ayers is working through the permitting process. Up next is a zoning change application which will be reviewed by the Gladewater Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday.
“I just think it would help the community a lot,” Ayers said.
Ayers wants to renovate a house located at 325 South Main Street and turn it into the restaurant.
