Lufkin Majors survive elimination at Sectional Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRE) - With their backs against the wall, the Lufkin All-Stars were able to advance for one more game at the Texas East Section 1 Tournament.
Lufkin needed 8 innings to eliminate College Station 5-4 from the tournament. Shawn Morado would hit a two run home run in the top of the 8th to take the 5-3 lead. Lufkin surrendered a run in the 8th but was able to hold on.
That sets up a rematch with Western Hills on Wednesday night in College Station. Western Hills shut out Lufkin in round 2. Lufkin will need to win on Wednesday and then one more time on Thursday if they want to win the sectional tournament and advance to state.
First Pitch for the game on Wednesday in College Station is set for 7 pm.
The park is located at Bachmann Park: 1600 Rock Prairie Road College Station, Texas 77845
