EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Hot and humid again today with another heat advisory in effect through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s but because of the humidity, those temperatures will feel like the triple digits. A very weak cold front arrives early tomorrow morning. Temperatures don’t look to cool down a lot with this front, but winds will turn from the northeast which should lower the humidity a bit. Slight chances for rain will continue each afternoon through the end of the work week with just isolated showers possible. By the weekend, rain chances still depend on development of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical system looks likely within the next day, but the track of that system is still uncertain. The closer it moves toward the Texas coast, the higher the rain chances will be in East Texas. More clouds and more rain will also mean cooler temperatures into the weekend.