Nacogdoches County sheriff: Man dies in fatal tree trimming accident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A tree-trimming incident claimed the life of a 48-year-old Nacogdoches man Tuesday night.
According to a press release, the incident occurred in the 300 block of County Road 554 in the Kingtown Community. Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. in reference to a 911 call about a tree falling on a man.
When the NCSO deputies got to the scene, they identified the victim has Weston Charles Wheeler.
Sheriff Jason Bridges said in the press release that the incident occurred on private property. The landowner had hired someone to cut some trees on his or her property.
A tree that was in the process of being cut down fell on Wheeler.
Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson pronounced Wheeler dead at the scene, the press release stated.
“The investigation is still ongoing, but this appears to be an accident and a terrible tragedy,” the press release stated. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wheeler family.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.