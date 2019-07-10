Several months later, contractors work to repair homes in Alto

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Repair efforts on homes in Alto are still being made months later since the devastating tornadoes hit.
For the last several months, Steve Cox, contractor and owner of SCE Landscaping and Tree Service has been repairing homes in Alto.
“It’s been a bit overwhelming, we’re still just wide open just going as hard as we can. It’s kept everybody behind,” said Cox.
Cox said the most common repairs have been roof replacements.
“A whole lot of roofs just needed shingle repair and I would hate to say a number on how many have been done but there has also been a lot of them that needed more than shingles a lot of structural damage to them," said Cio
Yeini Moreno and her family were one of many who received help with their roof.
“It took him about 4 days I believe to fix it and thank God it’s done now. We are working on the windows, but we are doing it on our own," said Moreno.
She said recovering is still a process.
“It’s going to take us awhile because when you are driving you see houses that haven’t been done," said Moreno.
“I think we are starting to get over the top of the hill. Most people have got either their work done or they’ve already got it lined up with someone to do it, so I would say within the next 2 to 3 months the majority of the repair work around Alto will be done," said Cox.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.