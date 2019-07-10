WEBXTRA: Hudson VFD looking for volunteers

By Ryan Ordmandy | July 10, 2019 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 12:28 PM

HUDSON Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department will be holding an open house and recruitment event at 7 p.m. on July 23.

The event will be held at the Hudson VFD station.

Members have said their number of volunteers is low and that they have a significant need for volunteers. They said they also are needing more members for their “Explorers” group, a youth team trained to participate in search and rescue missions.

