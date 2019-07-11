DETCOG receives regional award for their Rural Transportation Voucher Program

JASPER,Texas (KTRE) - This year, the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District was recognized by the National Association of Development Organizations for their Rural Transit Program.
The program provided residents over the age of 60 and those with low to moderate income with a voucher to receive transportation services.
The program was implemented after leaders saw a need.
Bob Bashaw, regional planner of DETOCOG explained that it also allowed them to expand their outreach.
“One of the most interesting things developed out of the program was when the staff was in the process of qualifying people for transit services, we would also find out that maybe they also qualified for the program commonly known as food stamps the snap program,” said Bashaw.
Bashaw said right now they are currently applying for funding for the transit program and plan to start it back up in October.
