Outlaw’s Hall of Honor induction overdue

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Outlaw is a name that will always be remembered in East Texas football circles.
It is that very reason why many people believe Outlaw’s induction into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor is overdue.
With over 300 wins to his name, former Lufkin Head Football Coach John Outlaw will join other legendary coaches in the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Outlaw coached the Panthers to a 2001 5A State Championship. He died December 23, 2011 from a heart attack.
Outlaw’s overall record as a head coach was 302-89-3. He started his career in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where he won two state championships, later moving to Sherman, Texas with new successes, Coach Outlaw finally arrived in Lufkin, Texas in 1995.Less than one percent of high school football coaches in America ever achieve the 300 win status. Coach Outlaw is one of those few.
In the 83 history of Lufkin Panther football before Coach Outlaw, the Panthers had won a total of 14 playoff games. In his time as the leader of the Pack, the program added an additional 27 playoff victories. Coach’s record in Lufkin was 174-45-1 for a 79% winning record. Coach Outlaw’s teams won 20 district championships in his career.
“When you mention John Outlaw there are a few words that come up,” Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper said. “People talk about character and doing things the right way. In many ways people talk about a guy who was an innovator. He thought about football in a different way. Most importantly this is a guy who as committed to the kids and a guy that understood football is a vehicle to help change lives. He was one of the best coaches we saw in this state in a long, long time.”
Outlaw will join long-time Austin area coach Tommy Cox, Katy ISD’s Bubba Fife, Katy High school head coach Gary Joseph and former Converse Judson Head Coach Jim Rackley.
The ceremony will take place July 20 in Houston as part of the annual THSCA Convention.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.