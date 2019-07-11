Patrick Mahomes’ brother delivers donated Adidas sneakers to Whitehouse ISD students

Patrick Mahomes’ brother delivers donated Adidas sneakers to Whitehouse ISD students
Pictured are some of the Adidas US shoes that Jackson Mahomes donated to Whitehouse ISD students on behalf of his brother Patrick. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass | July 11, 2019 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 7:01 PM

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, who is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn’t forgotten his East Texas roots.

On Thursday morning, Jackson Mahomes presented Adidas US shoes to Whitehouse ISD students on behalf of his brother and Patrick’s foundation, 15 and Mahomies,

“We’re thankful for this donation and know our students will be grateful for such a wonderful gift,” stated a post on the Whitehouse ISD Facebook page. “This isn’t the first time Patrick has donated back to our kiddos, and we’re appreciative that he continues to do so.”

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff (Source: KLTV Staff)
Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff (Source: KLTV Staff)

Mahomes created the foundation in order to help kids in under-served communities. The foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.

In 2017, Mahomes donated new cleats to the varsity football players of Whitehouse ISD.

For more information about the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, visit www.15andtheMahomies.org.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.