Tropical Storm Barry to have minimal impacts on the Piney Woods this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With Tropical Storm Barry now poised to make landfall in southern Louisiana on Saturday, we will be on the drier or cleaner side of the storm with very minimal impacts expected across East Texas.
We will see a few tropical showers rotate in our direction starting late Friday and continuing throughout the weekend.
Rainfall amounts will vary across our region, with the highest amounts of around an inch expected near Toledo Bend country and the Sabine National Forest. Lesser amounts of only a quarter of an inch will be an average amount for areas west of Highway 59.
With a northeasterly breeze, added clouds, and a few showers rotating through on the back side of Barry, temperatures will not be nearly as hot this weekend as we get a little reprieve from the heat and humidity.
Barry is expected to weaken and lift further north through the Mississippi River Valley next week, which will lead to drier air funneling into our part of the state, leading to more sunshine and a return to some hot, dry weather.
