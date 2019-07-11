Angelina College’s new assistant baseball coach brings impressive resume

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College Roadrunners baseball team will have a new assistant coach this fall when they begin their new season.
Coach Jeff Livin has hired Michael Barash as his assistant. Barash comes to the Pineywoods with an impressive resume. About a year ago Barash voluntarily retired from professional baseball where he was part of the Los Angeles Angels organization.
Being part of the Angel organization, Barash was able to learn under Jose Molina. Molina is one of three Molina brothers to have stellar pro careers.
“Being able to learn from him and under his wing and getting to pass that on, it is free experience,” Barash said. “Thre are a lot of things that happen when it comes to hydration, sleep and what you put in your body. I want to pass that on and make these guys better men for society and get them ready for a four year school.”
Barash started his college career at Louisiana State University and then left Baton Rouge and went to Palm Beach State Junior College before finishing up his college career with Texas A&M University.
