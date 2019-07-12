Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon and not quite as hot as the last few days. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon with light northerly winds. Saturday may start out mostly clear but clouds will roll in by afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from the outer bands of the tropical system moving through Louisiana. Tropical Storm Barry is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast early Saturday morning. The clouds and some rainfall from Barry will keep temperatures just a tiny bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. The worst of the severe weather and flooding from this storm will stay east of the East Texas area. Chances for rain from Barry will linger through Sunday in East Texas, but the storm moves away from our area early next week with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures.