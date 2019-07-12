Better East Texas: Evolving technology contributes to public safety

But with advances in technology, law enforcement have a new tool in license plate readers. The Smith County Sheriff’s office has installed the readers on several units and they have paid off because the readers can identify stolen vehicles quickly. In fact, since the program came on-line back at the beginning of the year, twenty or so vehicles have been recovered. The plate readers have also helped in child protective services cases and other instances where identifying a wanted vehicle helps meet a need or solve a crime. So, we have gone from cameras at red lights to plate readers in this most recent evolution of technology. And this step seems to have paid off now and is set to have more impact in the future. That helps public safety and makes for a Better East Texas.