Ellen Trout Zoo hosts kids for educational safari programs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Kids At Ellen Trout Zoo are learning all about animals this summer.
The zoo is hosting two programs. Zoo Safari for Kids is for student in grades first through sixth. They study animals and apply that information outside at the zoo.
The Junior Zoo Safari is for 7th and 8th graders. They shadow a zoo keeper for the month to learn about the career.
“Modern zoos have a goal of putting conservation in the forefront and really try to help animals in the wild, their wild counterparts. so getting to spread and start that message of conservation at an early age is really important. and getting the kids outside and interested in animals sparks that interested of hopefully creating some more zoo scientist for the future,” said Whitney Heckler, zoo educator.
For more than 40 years, the zoo has hosted these programs. To learn how to get involved, visit the zoo’s Facebook page at this link. You can also call 936-633-0399 during zoo hours to find out more.
