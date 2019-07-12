Grilled Peach Biscuit Shortcake with ice cream and caramel sauce by Chef Ben Carter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This Southern-style dessert by Chef Ben Carter, owner of Southern Fried in Mineola, is a perfect idea for dessert, anytime you can get your hands on fresh peaches.
Grilled Peach Biscuit Shortcake with ice cream and caramel sauce
Biscuits
2 cups self rising flour
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup buttermilk
Cut your butter into the flour and mix well
stir in the buttermilk and form into ball
Dust a cutting board with flour and roll out dough
Use a biscuit cutter and cut biscuits
Make approx. 18
Bake at 450 for ten minutes
Set aside and prepare peaches and sauce
Peaches
Slice up 4 peaches (slightly firm to touch)
toss in brown sugar and place on grill or in cast iron skillet
cook until tender
set aside
Caramel Sauce
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup water
1 stick butter
2 tsp vanilla
cook the sugar and water till it becomes a caramel color
take off heat and add 1 can sweetened condensed milk and butter
stir till blended and add vanilla
mix well and drizzle over ice cream, peaches and biscuits
