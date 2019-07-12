Polk County SPCA says Livingston office vandalized

LIVINGSTON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Polk County animal center was vandalized overnight.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Polk County posted about the incident Friday on Facebook.
“This morning our kennel staff arrived to find our office had been broken into and vandalized overnight. Most of our medications have been destroyed and all of our desks ransacked,” the post reads.
The office was covered in filth and animals were let loose.
“It was glass all through the doorway,” said Brittany Kennedy, one of the first employees to arrive.
The staff said they came across a woman who was sleeping underneath a desk.
“They walked around, they saw a whole bunch of damage, they saw empty bottles of white-out,” said Carl Feren, executive director.
Now not only can you see the trails of white out, but Feren said they found most of medications had been destroyed, all of the desks ransacked and they even found strands of cut hair
“There was liquid all over the top of the file cabinets, powder, papers were disarray,” Feren said.
Although the cats are back in their kennels, the non-profit said the vandalism caused more than $2,000 in damage.
“Ninety-eight percent of these cats have had all their shots and everybody was in good condition. But just the fact that they were all mixed up, we couldn’t tell who was where and there are about 60 cats in here,” Feren said.
Livingston Police Department said Marissa Richards, 30, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a building.
