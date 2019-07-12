SFA Lands three on preseason football All-Southland list

For the third-straight season, Pace was one of SFA’s top offensive weapons in 2018 and attracted the most attention from opposing defenses. The Brownsboro, Texas (Brownsboro HS), native led the 'Jacks in touchdowns (7) last season, finished second on the team in receiving yards (623), ranked third in all-purpose yards and was second in receiving yards per game (69.2). His 42 receptions and 14.8 yards per catch was third among Lumberjack receivers as he ranked ninth in the Southland and was second on the team in scoring (4.7 PPG). Pace accounted for 42 of SFA’s 181 points scored in 2018 thanks to seven receiving touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the league and 46th nationally. He was among FCS statistical leaders in several categories, including ranking 51st in the country and seventh in the conference in receiving yards per game, 66th nationally and 11th in the Southland in receptions per game, and 93rd in the nation and 14th in the league in receiving yards. On Thursday, November 15, 2018, Pace reeled in a season-high eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown in the 53rd Battle for Chief Caddo versus Northwestern State, becoming just the 12th Lumberjack to amass 2,000 yards receiving in a career. Pace enters his senior year ranked 10th on SFA’s all-time career receiving yards list with 2,104 yards and tied for eighth in career touchdown receptions (20).