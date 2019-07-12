Tropical Storm Barry to provide us with some rain and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With Tropical Storm Barry set to make landfall in southern Louisiana on Saturday morning, we will be on the drier or cleaner side of the storm with very minimal impacts expected across East Texas this weekend.
Minimal impacts, however, means we will not see any impacts. We will see a few tropical showers rotate in our direction throughout the weekend, with Saturday providing us with a slightly better chance of encountering a passing shower. None of the rain is expected to be all that heavy, but wet weather will be in play at times, leading to some minor inconveniences for your outdoor plans.
Rainfall amounts will vary, but will be a bit higher the further east you go, with areas near Toledo Bend receiving up to an inch or two of rain, while residents west of the Highway 59 corridor may not get more than a quarter-inch of rain.
With a northeasterly breeze, added clouds, and a few showers rotating through on the back side of Barry, temperatures will not be nearly as hot this weekend as we get a little reprieve from the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to near 90.
With Barry weakening and lifting further north through the Mississippi River Valley next week, drier air will start to funnel into our part of the state, leading to more sunshine and a return to some hot, dry weather.
