Diboll youth football coaches hosting Saturday football camp

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Youth Football League will be hosting a free youth football camp on July 13.
The camp will take place at the Diboll High School practice field. The event is for children 7-12 years old. Thanks to generous sponsors all of the registration fees have been handled and the event will be free.
Registration starts at 8 am. On hand as special guests will be Diboll High School Head Coach Blake Morrison, Diboll High School football players and SFA freshman football player Carl Williams. Participants do not have to be from Diboll. Youth from all over are welcomed to attend.
