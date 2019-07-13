East Texans make DCTF Preseason All-Texas College Team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Football season is right around the corner. East Texas athletes do not only make big plays on the high school scene. They also make plays on the college scene as well.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has released their Preseason All-Texas College Team.
East Texans making the list are:
- RB Keontay Ingram, Texas (Carthage), 1st Team selection, Best Running back
- WR Denzel Mims, Baylor (Daingerfield), 1st Team selection
- DL LaDarius Hamilton, North Texas (Corrigan-Camden), 2nd Team selection
- DB Brandon Jones, Texas (Nacogdoches), 2nd Team selection
The entire list can be found here.
