Friends encourage recovering Nacogdoches man with weekly tradition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man on the road to recovery is getting a little help along the way. Friends and family of Courtney Allen say he has shown incredible optimism as he recovers from a car accident that left him unable to walk.
For over a year, a group of friends have been meeting Allen for lunch on Fridays. They say his optimism and positive attitude have been an inspiration, and that they want to return the encouragement he’s given.
“We try to do these lunch outings about once a week on Friday," one friend Chris King said. "He’s truly been an inspiration to see where he’s come from.”
“The support and the love that I’ve received since the accident has been tremendous," Allen said. "It’s kept me going.”
Many at the table have been friends with Allen for a long time, even since childhood.
“It’d be coming up on 45 years now," another friend Robert Jenkins. "We gave all the teachers a challenging time in our youth.”
Each one says his optimism has been an encouragement in their lives.
“If something’s not going my way, I try to be half as positive as Courtney is,” Jenkins said.
“I’ve known Courtney for a long time now and he’s always had a positive attitude," King said. "But after the accident, he’s been an inspiration to everyone.”
With each meal they share, Courtney says he’s reminded of an important lesson.
“Be thankful for who’s in your life, because you never know when you’re going to need something like this, this support.”
Giving his signature thumbs up, he laughs and gives this advice.
“Wear your seat belts!”
