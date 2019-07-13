Mark, Barbi Mattson leaving AC softball

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Mark and Barbi Mattson are leaving the Pineywoods for North Dakota just months after leading the Lady Roadrunners to the NJCAA National Tournament and finishing as national runner-up.
Valley City State University athletic director Jill DeVries announced Friday afternoon the hiring of the Mattson’s as the new softball coaching staff at Valley City State University.
The Mattson’s had been with AC for seven seasons and coach the program to their first and only national championship in 2014. Six members off of the 2014 team have already signed with NCAA DI programs.
“We are extremely excited to have Mark and Barbi take over our softball program,” said DeVries in a press release from the school. “Their established level of success, their outgoing personalities, and their passion for softball and collegiate athletics will be great assets to our campus. I am confident they will continue to grow and advance our softball program at the national level.”
Valley City State is coming off just its third ever appearance at the NAIA Softball World Series. The Vikings set a school record with 54 wins and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation last season.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.