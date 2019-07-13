Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Barry. It does not look like East Texas will see very many effects from this storm. Today with see a mix of clouds and sun for the morning hours with more cloud cover and rain chances in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s to low 90s today. Tomorrow will be a cooler summer day with temperatures only climbing into the low to middle 80s. Rain chances are a bit more widespread for tomorrow. Monday should start to dry out as we begin to warm back to the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine, dry skies and low to middle 90s return for Tuesday through the rest of the work week.