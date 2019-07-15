DPS: Man ejected from dump truck in 1-vehicle Shelby County rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A medical helicopter transported a man to a Shreveport hospital after he was ejected from a dump truck that rolled over in Shelby County Friday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 87 south of County Road 2100 at about 8 a.m. Friday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Jordon Shisler, 27, of Center, was driving a 2007 GMC dump truck south on SH 87 when the truck went off the road to the left and rolled over, the press release stated.
William Garcia, a passenger in the dump truck, was ejected from the vehicle.
A medical helicopter transported Garcia, 23 to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment of his injuries.
“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.