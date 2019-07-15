East Texas Ag News: What does phytoplankton do for your pond?

TYLER, Texas (KLTVKTRE) - Phyto-plankton is generally related to the number of nutrients that are in a pond and they add to the oxygenation and general health of ponds.
Phytoplankton is the microscopic algae that gives the water a green color. If there’s too much of the algae then it can cause an oxygen depletion.
Agrilife extension agents say heavy blooms of phytoplankton will use the oxygen all night and on cloudy, windless days will continue to use too much of the oxygen.
Agents add that we aggravate phytoplankton with excessive pond fertilization, overfeeding and runoff from livestock waste.
So when the phytoplankton start to die off, then the oxygen levels in your pond will really start to drop and the water will change from a green to a gray brown color then eventually clear up.
