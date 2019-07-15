A few showers possible on Tuesday before we dry out and heat up

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With Barry becoming a remnant area of low pressure and pushing further north into the Mississippi River Valley the next few days, we will see less clouds, more sun, and hotter temperatures return to the Piney Woods.
We will keep a 20% chance of rain in our forecast for Tuesday before those odds for getting any cooling showers goes down to less than 10% in the days to follow as drier weather looms on the horizon.
With a ridge of high pressure building overhead, we will have sinking air rule the day, which will lead to warming temperatures as daytime highs climb into the middle 90′s. The muggy air will put our heat indices in that 102-105 degree range, which means a Heat Advisory could be issued later in the week.
