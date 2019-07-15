Former AC Roadrunner Andrew Cashner set to debut for Red Sox Tuesday night

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Andrew Cashner will make his Boston debut Tuesday as the World Series Champion Red Sox look to make up ground in the wild card standings.
The Red Sox made the trade for the former Angelina College pitcher over the weekend. The Red Sox sit 2.5 games out of the top wild card spot and 10 games behind the Yankees for the AL East lead.
Cashner has been a regular in the majors since 2010 when he was called up from the minors by the Chicago Cubs. The past year and a half has been rough for Cashner playing in Baltimore, seen as the worst team in Major League Baseball.
His personal stats this year though made him a viable option for the Red Sox that are looking for some pitching depth. This year Cashner is 9-3, 3.83 ERA, 6.17 strikeouts per nine innings, 2.71 walks per nine innings.
“He has been throwing the ball well,” Cora told the media during a postgame interview over the weekend. “He’s a veteran. His stuff is actually a tick up this year compared to others. They made some adjustments with him with Baltimore as far as usage. We’ll keep doing the same thing. I’ve been watching pitch the last month. Good fastball, good changeup, the breaking ball is playing. He has been going six innings against some tough competition. We won’t change too much.”
