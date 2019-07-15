Former Zavalla coach withdraws guilty plea

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - It was drama inside an Angelina County court room Monday afternoon when Richard Cratty withdrew a plea deal.
Cratty, a former Zavalla softball coach, is accused of online solicitation of a minor and as an educator having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Cratty was set to plead guilty to both of those charges but after pleading to the 3rd degree felony, Cratty would not say he did what the second-degree felony alleged he did so after a brief recess, Cratty and his attorney withdrew their pleas.
Judge Inselman accepted the withdraw and said he would like the case to go to jury in the next month. The prosecution also stated in court that more evidence could be presented to a grand jury next week that could bring more charges to Cratty.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cratty twice within a week in October of 2016 after one 16-year-old student alleged Cratty had her send him pictures of her in her lingerie, and he sent her inappropriate pictures. A second student, who was 17, alleged Cratty touched her inappropriately.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.