Livingston police searching for suspect in forgery case

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Livingston Police Department is investigating a forgery case that happened at a local business.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the crime occurred on July 13. The suspect is a white male approximately 40-50 years of age, freckles, wearing blue jeans, dark colored shirt and orange cap, the department said.
Police provided photographs of a person of interest in the case and are asking the public for help identifying him.
If you have any information on this crime you are asked to contact Detective Leon Middleton at the Livingston Police Department (936)327-3117 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP(7867).
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.