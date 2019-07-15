EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mix of clouds and sun today with a slight chance for rain, especially in southern counties. This is the remnant moisture from what was Hurricane Barry over the weekend. Most places will remain dry with just a few scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s this afternoon with light winds generally out of the west. A little bit more sunshine tomorrow and a quick warm up back into the lower to mid 90s. The rest of the week will see a light breeze and temperatures back to normal in the mid 90s each afternoon. Expect heat index values, or the feels like temperature, to reach the triple digits by midweek.