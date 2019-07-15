One person dies in fiery 2-vehicle wreck on SH 87 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fiery two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 87 in Newton County Saturday morning claimed the life of one of the drivers involved in the crash.
According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver who died in the wreck has not been identified yet. An autopsy has been ordered in the case.
The press release stated that DPS troopers responded to a report of a head-on collision on SH 87 in Newton County at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred just north of the Bleakwood community.
The preliminary report shows that Brycton Hughey, 24, of Kirbyville, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup north on SH 87. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a southbound 1996 Chevrolet passenger vehicle head-on, the press release stated.
After the impact, the passenger vehicle burst into flames.
“The driver of the Chevrolet passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Connie Smith at the crash scene,” the press release stated. “At this time, the victim has not been identified due to the extent of the fire.”
A medical helicopter transported Hughey to Christus Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of serious injuries.
“This crash remains under investigation as DPS troopers work to positively identify the deceased victim and determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash,” the press release stated.
The press release stated that additional information will be released as soon as it is available.
